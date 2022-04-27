Chelsea Sunday Kline Named Executive Director at Cancer Connection 

NORTHAMPTON — The Board of Directors of Cancer Connection announced that Chelsea Sunday Kline has been named executive director of the nonprofit.

“As we mark the 22nd anniversary of Cancer Connection and transition to in-person and virtual programs and services, we are pleased to introduce Chelsea Kline as our new executive director,” said Jennifer Ewers, board president, “With Chelsea’s demonstrated community involvement, leadership and enthusiasm, we are so lucky to move forward with her guidance.”

Kline’s hiring comes as Cancer Connection is poised to create and implement a new plan of strategic growth in programming, development, and outreach. Kline said she is eager to support the staff in safely reopening to provide in-person supports for participants and their caregivers, from massage, reiki, mindfulness, and more.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 1.9 million new cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed in the US in 2022. Furthermore, an estimated 40 out of 100 men and 39 out of 100 women in the US will develop cancer during their lifetime, so the free services offered by the Cancer Connection are unfortunately very necessary.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Cancer Connection,” said Kline. “The organization is poised to really expand its vision and build on its solid reputation of the past 22 years of compassionate service. I look forward to being a part of the effort to bring the organization to the next level, making a positive difference for even more people living with Cancer and their caregivers.”

Kline joins Cancer Connection with a wide range of applicable professional skills and expertise. Kline is a graduate of both Smith College and Harvard Divinity School and has a background as an academic program director for a local university, an interim executive director of a small non-profit, and is currently a consultant and professional life, career, and transition coach. Moreover, she contributes a regular column to the Daily Hampshire Gazette’s Living section entitled “In the Present,” featuring content about mindfulness, gratitude, and kindness.