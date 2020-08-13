MHA Receives New Minivan Via Community Transit Grant

SPRINGFIELD — MHA has received a new minivan specially converted to increase community integration and access for those the agency serves. Funding for this vehicle was provided through a grant from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s Community Transit Grant Program.

“Helping those we serve to get where they need to go — and, more importantly, where they want to go — is a fundamental element of the services MHA provides to individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities,” said Kimberley Lee, vice president of Resource Development & Branding for MHA. “We are extremely grateful to the Commonwealth for the many opportunities this funding is providing to MHA and to those we serve.”

The Community Transit Grant Program is an annual, competitive grant program that distributes funds from the State Mobility Assistance Program and Federal Transit Administration.