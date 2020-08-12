Westfield State University Appoints Maggie Balch Dean of Students

WESTFIELD — Westfield State University appointed Maggie Balch dean of students. She will report to Vice President for Student Affairs Gloria Lopez, and will oversee student activities and leadership, student conduct, residential engagement, and the Career Center.

An accomplished student-development professional, Balch has more than 20 years of experience in the field.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maggie to campus, where her considerable expertise in student development, engagement, and support will serve our students well,” Lopez said. “She exemplifies the strong commitment to student well-being and to the student experience that’s critically important to us at Westfield State.”

Balch most recently served in a similar position for the past five years at Rhode Island School of Design. Prior to that, she held progressively advancing positions in student life at Brandeis University for 12 years, ranging from director of Residence Life to associate dean of Student Life.

“There is a deep affection for Westfield State among the students, staff, and faculty I have met and a sincere investment in the holistic development of students,” Balch said. “I am eager to meet everyone and become involved in such a dynamic and engaged community.”

Balch earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Pennsylvania State University and master’s degree in higher education administration: student affairs at the University of Connecticut. She later held positions in residence life at Washington University in St. Louis, Indiana University, and UMass Dartmouth.