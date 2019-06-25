Monson Savings Bank Awards More Than $20,000 In Scholarships

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently distributed more than $20,000 in scholarships to high school seniors who graduated this year from Monson, Ware, and Wilbraham/Hampden High Schools and a home-schooled student.

“As a community bank, we are committed to helping local families save, prepare, and pay for higher education,” said Steve Lowell, president and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. All of the students were invited to the bank’s corporate headquarters for a celebration, where Lowell spoke to them about their exciting future and congratulated each one on their hard work and accomplishments.

The scholarships were presented to students — selected by their school and the bank — who have demonstrated academic success and have an interest in pursuing a higher education. They are:

Minnechaug: Edward Wurszt, Hunter Acconcio, and Timothy Connors;

Monson High School: Derek Joyce, Liam Metcalfe, Taylor Mitchell, and Hannah Somers;

Ware High School: Shelby Tweedie, Kayla Smith, and Travis Orszulak

Home Schooled: David Krutov