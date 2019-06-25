Nefertiti Walker Named Interim Associate Chancellor for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at UMass Amherst

AMHERST — Nefertiti Walker, a faculty member in the Isenberg School of Management who also serves as its associate dean for an inclusive organization, has been named interim associate chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion at the University of Massachusetts Amherst by Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy.

Walker will begin her new role effective July 1. She succeeds Enobong “Anna” Branch, who recently became the vice chancellor for Diversity, Inclusion, and Community Engagement at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. A national search to select a permanent appointment will commence soon.

Walker has served in her current position at Isenberg since January, after holding the position of director of diversity and inclusion at Isenberg from 2017 to 2018. She joined the UMass Amherst community in 2011.

“I am very much looking forward to working with Chancellor Subbaswamy and serving UMass Amherst in this role,” Walker said. “The collective work that we have done in Isenberg in the areas of diversity and inclusion at the student, staff, faculty, alumni and community levels has prepared me for this role. I have admired the work of Associate Chancellor and Professor Anna Branch and her incredibly productive team. As such, I enthusiastically look forward to joining them, as we continue the always evolving mission of building a diverse culture of equity and inclusion, rooted in dignity and respect.”

Said Subbaswamy, “I am pleased that Nefertiti Walker has agreed to accept this important role. As we move forward as a community, her leadership experience will be invaluable as we continue the vital work of building an inclusive and diverse campus where all our community members can thrive.”

Serving as a member of Isenberg’s senior leadership, Walker focused on developing a culture of inclusion through a new diversity and inclusion curriculum, a school-wide inclusion committee, student organizations focused on diversity, and the development of an Inclusive Leadership Summit, all of which were done “in collaboration with students, faculty, and staff,” said Walker.