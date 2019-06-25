Classic Day of Tournaments Raises $97,000 for JGS Lifecare

LONGMEADOW — On June 17, JGS Lifecare, a leading healthcare system serving seniors and their families, recently hosted its 39th Annual Frankel-Kinsler Classic Day of Tournaments at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow, raising more than $97,000 for the care of the community’s elders.

“This popular annual community fundraising event has been renamed to reflect that it is more than simply a golf tournament, with participants competing in tennis, bridge, canasta and mahjong outnumbering our golfers,” said Susan Halpern, vice president of development and communication, at JGS Lifecare. “Our intent is to create a fun day of tournament play across multiple activities, to attract a wide range of people interested in a day of camaraderie and competition to help raise funds to support our mission of caring. The event is also our way of continuing to honoring the memory of Michael J. Frankel, former chairman of the JGS Lifecare Board of Directors, and the families of Raymond and Herman Kinsler, longtime leaders and supporters, for their exemplary commitment to those served by JGS Lifecare.

“Great effort is put into creating a celebratory atmosphere, including a lively cocktail reception featuring the live music of The Blood Brothers Band, a band that Michael Frankel helped form and was their drummer,” she went on. “After the awards dinner the band plays outdoors into the evening, providing attendees with a full day of fun and entertainment.”

The tournament was made possible through the generous presenting sponsorship of the following companies and/or supporters: Harry Grodsky and Co., Inc.; ProCare LTC Pharmacy; Steve and Georgianne Roberts; SEI Investments Company; TD Bank; Berkshire Bank; Century Investment; Epstein Financial Services; Albert & Judith Goldberg Family Foundation; Kaste Industrial Machine Sales, Inc.; Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C.; and NEFCO.