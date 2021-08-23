Monson Savings Bank Donates $1,000 to Monson’s Christmas Lights

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently donated $1,000 to the town of Monson’s Christmas lights display to honor the hard work and long careers of John Malo and John Morrell.

Malo recently was recognized by the town of Monson for his 50 years of service to the town’s post office, and he has no plans to retire. On July 23, family members, friends, and town residents gathered together at the Post Office to celebrate his long and successful career.

In November 2020, Morrell celebrated 53 years of service to the Monson Highway Department as the Monson highway surveyor. He started his career with the town in 1968 as a truck driver and spent many years working hard to keep the townspeople safe.

“I’m homegrown in Monson, so I have grown up around these two and have been a witness to their hard work. Both men have demonstrated superior service and dedication to our town,” said Dan Moriarty, Monson Savings Bank president and CEO. “The bank is very thrilled to be able to present this donation to the town in their honor. When this year’s Christmas lights go up around town, we will all be reminded of them and their longtime devotion to the town of Monson.”

Both Malo and Morrell said they are grateful to the bank for making this donation to the town they have enjoyed serving for so many years.