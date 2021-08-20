Nominations for Women of Impact Awards Due Aug. 27

SPRINGFIELD — BusinessWest magazine is currently accepting nominations for its fourth annual Women of Impact, a recognition program launched in 2018 to honor a specific segment of the local population: women who are making an impact in and on this region. Nominees who score the highest in the eyes and minds of a panel of independent judges will be honored at a luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 9.

‘Women of Impact’ was chosen as the name for the program because, while nominees can be from the world of business, they can also be from other realms, such as the nonprofit community, healthcare, public service, law enforcement, education, social work, the mentorship community, or a combination of these — any inspirational women on any level.

Nominations are due by Friday, Aug. 27. For nominating guidelines and to submit a nomination, click here. Event sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, call (413) 781-8600.