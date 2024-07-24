Monson Savings Bank Donates $1,750 to Women’s Empowerment Scholarship

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently provided a $1,750 donation to the Women’s Empowerment Scholarship as a part of its 2024 Community Giving Initiative. Dan Moriarty, president and CEO of Monson Savings Bank, and Michael Rouette, the bank’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, met with Bailey Medeiros, president and founder of the Women’s Empowerment Scholarship, at the bank’s Loan and Operations Center to present the donation.

“Once again, members of our community chose the Women’s Empowerment Scholarship as a donation recipient through our Community Giving Initiative voting,” Moriarty said. “Monson Savings is honored to support this organization year after year. We are excited to present Bailey with this donation, knowing that it will be used to help support local women reach their education goals.”

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Women’s Empowerment Scholarship works to invest in the future of women in Greater Springfield communities by encouraging and empowering them to pursue higher education. The foundation provides educational grants to women while paying special attention to women entering one of many male-dominated career paths, including, but not limited to, science, technology, engineering, finance, and law. In aiding women financially, the Women’s Empowerment Scholarship team aims to propel their careers and allow them to shatter stereotypes.

“The recurring support we have received from my hometown bank is so meaningful to me,” Medeiros said. “Our organization awards females educational grants so that they can further their education. This would not be possible without our supporters. I can’t thank Monson Savings Bank enough for organizing their annual Community Giving Initiative.”