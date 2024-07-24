Polish National Credit Union Promotes Rachel Dionne

CHICOPEE — Polish National Credit Union (PNCU) announced the promotion of Rachel Dionne to vice president, credit risk officer. She has been with the credit union since 2017, most recently serving as assisant vice president, credit risk officer.

Dionne brings more than two decades of experience in financial analysis and credit risk management. In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing the credit risk-management strategies and ensuring the credit union’s continued financial stability and growth. Her promotion is a testament to her dedication, expertise, and significant contributions to the organization.

“We are thrilled to promote Rachel Dionne to vice president, credit risk officer,” said James Kelly, president and CEO of Polish National Credit Union. “Rachel’s extensive experience, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment have been invaluable to our organization. Her promotion is well-deserved, and we are confident she will continue to excel in her new role.”

Dionne holds a master’s degree in nonprofit management and a bachelor’s degree in accounting, both from American International College in Springfield. Her career in finance spans more than two decades, including significant roles at Mont Marie Health Care Center as director of Finance and at Dielectrics Inc. as accounting supervisor. At Mont Marie, she led the accounting team, prepared annual budgets and financial reports, and presented the financial status to board members. Her tenure at Dielectrics involved preparing financial reports, cost accounting, and maintaining audit papers.

Beyond her professional achievements, Dionne has been an active member of the community, serving on the board of directors for Pioneer Valley Performing Arts in South Hadley and holding positions as both board member and treasurer. In addition, she recently joined the board of directors for Providence Ministries, a nonprofit organization serving the Greater Holyoke region.