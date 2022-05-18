Monson Savings Bank Hosts Community Shred Day 





MONSON — Monson Savings Bank’s East Longmeadow Branch will host a Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon on June 4.

Monson Savings is partnering with PROSHRED of Wilbraham for this event. The goal of this event is to educate the public on the importance of protecting personal information in order to aid the safety of the community.

People are welcome to safely and securely dispose of their private documents such as tax returns, bank or credit card statements, bills, medical records, and more. This event is free and open to the public. Pre-packaged refreshments will be available at the event, while supplies last, as well as giveaways for guests.

For more information, visit Monson Savings Bank’s Safety and Security blog on their website, www.monsonsavings.bank.