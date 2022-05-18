STCC Offers Summer Programs for Youth 





SPRINGFIELD – Springfield Technical Community College will be offering a variety of summer programs for people ages 11-16 to provide learning opportunities in STEM fields.

The following programs will be offered this July and August:

Theater, July 11-15 (ages 11-14): This class is designed to help build self-awareness, cultivate self-confidence, and help students explore their inner creativity. Students will learn teamwork through theatre games, acting exercises, and improvisation;

It’s Your Turn to Take the Mic, July 18-22 (ages 11-14): A workshop in public speaking that seeks to empower girls to develop the poise and communication skills needed to engage in effective public speaking;

Basketball and Physics, July 18-22 (ages 11-14): This class will teach the skills needed to be a better player on the court by giving small group instruction on fundamentals and skill development. This session will also include 3.5 hours of instructions relative to the physics of basketball and exercise;

JUS10H University, July 25-29 (ages 13-16): Students will learn the basic fundamentals of sewing, modeling and styling, as well as how to build a career in the fashion industry;

“Who done it?” Extreme Science Kid (Forensic Science), August 1-5 (ages 11-14): Children will actively engage in data collection, observation, analysis, and problem-solving while performing an interactive group-style investigation.

Say It Loud!! Extreme Science Kid (Great Debaters), August 8-12 (ages 13-16): Children will learn critical thinking skills, respectful dialog, research techniques, and fact-checking tips through debating topics of interest.

All programs cost $189 to enroll and run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Parents are responsible for providing lunch. Participants must be vaccinated for COVID-19 and are required to provide documentation of vaccination.