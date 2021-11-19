Monson Savings Bank Promotes Catherine Rioux to Commercial Portfolio Officer

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank announced the recent promotion of Catherine Rioux to commercial portfolio officer. She will be based out of the Monson Savings Bank Loan & Operations Center at 75 Post Office Park in Wilbraham.

“We are very fortunate to have Catherine on our team here at Monson Savings Bank,” said Dan Moriarty, the bank’s president and CEO. “During her time here, Catherine has demonstrated true commitment, helping our customers and her fellow employees achieve success. Additionally, she has assisted many business owners with achieving their financial goals. We are all very excited to see what the future has in store for Catherine in her new role.”

Rioux is very involved in the local communities. She is a member of the Ludlow Rotary Club and the Monson High School scholarship committee, and volunteers with local organizations, including St. Patrick’s Church and I Found Light Against All Odds.

Rioux is a graduate of Western New England University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She is also a graduate of the New England School of Financial Studies and the Springfield Regional Chamber Leadership Institute.

Rioux has had the unique opportunity of working in many departments of the bank, gaining vast knowledge of the industry. In 2006, she started her career with Monson Savings Bank as a high-school intern in the Human Resources department. When her internship ended, she accepted a position as a receptionist, shortly after moving to the Retail department. In 2013, she joined the Residential Lending department as a residential loan servicer. In early 2015, she accepted a position in the Commercial department as a commercial loan servicer. She thrived in this department and would go on to become a junior credit analyst before being promoted to credit analyst. Prior to this most recent promotion, she served as commercial portfolio manager.

With more than 15 years of banking experience, Rioux has the knowledge to serve Monson Savings Bank’s commercial borrowers. As commercial portfolio officer, she will work directly with the bank’s commercial loan officers to help borrowers secure financing for their business. She will assist throughout the entire lending process, from origination to closing and beyond.

“I am grateful for the opportunities that I have been provided with throughout my career at Monson Savings Bank,” said Rioux said. “In my new position, I am very much looking forward to developing and enhancing relationships with individuals and businesses in the local communities that we serve. I am excited to continue to grow with Monson Savings.”