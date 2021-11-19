Country Bank, Old Sturbridge Village to Deliver 1,500 Thanksgiving Meals

WARE — Once again, Country Bank and Old Sturbridge Village are teaming up to ensure Thanksgiving meals are provided to those who need a little help celebrating Thanksgiving this year. The bank’s nonprofit partners shared that they are seeing an increased need for food assistance as prices continue to rise, and more and more people need support.

Paul Scully, president and CEO of Country Bank, wanted to double the bank’s efforts this year and provide 1,500 meals to those needing assistance spanning from Springfield to Worcester. On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the team from Country Bank will deliver 1,500 free meals that were prepared and assembled by the culinary team at Old Sturbridge Village, including a full turkey dinner with all the sides and apple pie for dessert.

Meals will be delivered to St. Johns Food for the Poor, YWCA, Abby’s House, Veterans Inc., Elm Street Congregational Church, Christina’s House, Ronald McDonald House, Mustard Seed, Project New Hope, Old Sturbridge Village, Friends of the Homeless, and Hatfield, South Hadley, Chicopee, and Easthampton Veterans’ Services.

In addition, the students of Old Sturbridge Academy created handmade greeting cards to go with the meals, which are sure to bring a warm smile to anyone’s face.

“We want to do everything we can to help support families in the community this Thanksgiving,” said James Donahue, president of Old Sturbridge Village.

“Country Bank and Old Sturbridge Village share a collective belief that the strength of the community begins with giving back to those in need,” Scully added. “As a community partner, we want to offer our support where it is needed most this holiday season. We know we can make a difference when we work together.”