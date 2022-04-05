Monson Savings Bank to Host Free Community Shred Day on April 16

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank’s Monson branch will host a free Community Shred Day on Saturday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to noon. As in past years, Monson Savings Bank is partnering with PROSHRED of Wilbraham for this event. The bank will welcome the public to safely and securely dispose of their private documents on site.

Storing documents that contain personal information in the home can pose a serious security risk. Monson Savings Bank is encouraging local residents to shred any documents they no longer need, especially those that contain private information. The bank’s free Community Shred Day is a chance to do some spring cleaning and properly discard unwanted documents, such as tax returns, bank or credit-card statements, bills, medical records, and more.

“Our Community Shred Days are always a very popular event,” said Wil Morales, Monson branch manager and Retail Banking and Security officer. “These events … bring the community together while also promoting safety and security. We look forward to hosting this event.”

The bank’s Monson branch is located at 146 Main St. Prepackaged refreshments and giveaways will be available at the event, while supplies last.