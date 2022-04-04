Rotary to Launch Record-breaking Day of Service

WEST SPRINGFIELD — More than 100 Rotary clubs and 4,000 Rotarians from Massachusetts and Connecticut will volunteer in their communities on Saturday, April 9 for a record-breaking Rotary Day of Service, collecting food and clothing for the homeless, refurbishing parks, building shelters, and much more.

The Rotary Club of West Springfield has partnered with the Parish Cupboard to collect a wish list of non-perishable items such as jelly, shelf-stable milk, canned and boxed food, as well as travel-sized shampoo.

Donations are being accepted now through April 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at two locations: the West Springfield Boys & Girls Club, 615 Main St.; or Bertera Chrysler Jeep, 539 Riverdale St., West Springfield.

With the involvement of clubs from Western Mass. and the entire state of Connecticut, the Day of Service is an unprecedented Rotary effort to improve the lives of individuals and families in the communities they serve.

“Rotarians are known for their tireless efforts to help those in need, but the Day of Service will be the single largest volunteer effort we’ve ever held in our region,” said Joanne Alfieri, governor of District 7890, which oversees 57 clubs in Western Mass. and Northern Conn.

“Literally every community in our state will be impacted by what happens on April 9,” added Jeff Krause, governor of Rotary District 7980, which oversees 63 clubs in Southern Conn. “From building houses for Habitat for Humanity in Norwich to painting an elementary school in Meriden, our projects will make a difference where help is needed most.”

The Rotary Day of Service promises to be a rewarding day of friendship and community spirit that brings together thousands of people who want to make a difference. For more information, visit www.rotarydayofservice.org.