Monson Savings Bank to Open New Branch in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW — Monson Savings Bank announced the expansion of its branch network into East Longmeadow. This new office, located at 61 North Main St., is expected to open in late summer.

The full-service branch will offer an extensive array of consumer and commercial products, traditional banking products, wealth-management products, and several robust digital solutions that have grown more important in today’s environment.

It has been the bank’s goal to further expand the markets it serves. “We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint into the vibrant community of East Longmeadow,” said Steve Lowell, president and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. “We look forward to helping and serving the people and businesses of East Longmeadow and neighboring towns.”