ValleyBike Share Launches 2020 Season

PIONEER VALLEY — ValleyBike Share  — the electric-assist bike-share program of the Pioneer Valley that includes Amherst, Easthampton, Holyoke, Northampton, South Hadley, Springfield, and the UMass Amherst campus — has launched the 2020 season in select locations. Remaining stations will be opened over the following weeks.

ValleyBike boasts more than 40,000 active members, who have ridden more than 280,000 miles on 126,940 trips.

Due to the situation with Covid-19, ValleyBike is urging members to sanitize the handles, seat, and PIN pad before and after using the bikes. Every time the maintenance team touches a bike, it will be fully sanitized, but the public can do their part to keep themselves and others safe.

Visit www.valleybike.org for more information and to find out how to become a member.

