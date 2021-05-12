Monson Savings Bank Welcomes Jason Berry as VP and Commercial Loan Officer

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank announced the recent hire of Jason Berry as vice president and commercial loan officer.

“We are very happy to welcome Jay to the Monson Savings Bank team,” said Dan Moriarty, the bank’s president and CEO. “Jay has extensive banking experience and has been a commercial lender within our local market. He is extremely knowledgeable in his field and has a strong customer-service background. I am confident he will be a major asset to the bank and our business customers searching for commercial-lending solutions.”

In his new role, Berry will focus on providing customized, sensible lending and deposit solutions to businesses. He will assist in the maximization of cash flow and bringing the full scope of the bank’s products and high-tech services to the businesses he serves. He will also introduce business partners, who are experts in their field, to support businesses.

Berry graduated from Westfield State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science after earning his associate degree in liberal arts at Holyoke Community College. He brings more than 15 years of banking and financial experience to Monson Savings Bank. He most recently held the role of vice president, Business Banking relationship manager at People’s United Bank.

Berry is active in the community, offering support to various local charitable organizations and engaging with local chambers to support the local business community. He enjoys volunteering and has given his time to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Susan G. Komen, United Way, and Junior Achievement. Additionally, he is a member of the East of the River Five Town Chamber of Commerce and West of the River Chamber of Commerce.

“To say that I am thrilled to be part of Monson Savings Bank is an understatement,” Berry said. “My entire career has been focused on doing the right thing for my customers and being responsive to any and all questions and inquiries. I’m passionate about advocating for businesses and helping them evolve by providing candid, strategic, and sensible solutions. I look forward to being a dependable ambassador for Monson Savings and an extension of support for our business customers.”