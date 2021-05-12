UMassFive Announces Three New Leadership Appointments

HADLEY — UMassFive College Federal Credit Union recently introduced the newest leaders of its Hadley and Northampton branches and contact center: Megan Lagoy, Eurika Boulay, and Katharine Lawton.

Lagoy has expanded her role as assistant vice president of Retail Services. She began her career at UMassFive nine years ago as a call center representative, eventually taking on other various contact center roles, and most recently held the title of AVP of the contact center and interactive teller machine (ITM) department. In her new position, she will oversee the Hadley branch in addition to the contact center and the ITM department.

“I am looking forward to continuing to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality member service throughout the credit union,” Lagoy said. “This includes advocating for members’ needs through active listening, advising, and counseling, and evaluating the best options to improve their financial lives.”

Boulay has been promoted to Northampton branch manager. She began her career at UMassFive five years ago as a member service specialist in the Northampton branch, eventually moving on to becoming the branch backup supervisor, and most recently the Northampton VA Medical Center branch manager. In her new role, she leads the Northampton branch team in creating positive member experiences, maintaining branch compliance, and working with the Community Outreach manager to develop UMassFive’s presence in Northampton.

“In my new role as branch manager, I look forward to welcoming new members to UMassFive and continuing to serve the Northampton branch membership,” Boulay said.

Lawton has been promoted to contact center manager. She began her career at UMassFive in 2016 as a contact center representative and quickly progressed to lead contact center representative in 2017. In her new role, she will oversee new online membership fulfillment, onboarding, loan applications, phone-system administration, and providing resolutions to ensure positive member experiences.

“In my new position,” Lawton said, “I’m excited to lead our talented contact center team in delivering the highest-quality member service while putting the interests of our members first to make a positive difference in their financial lives.”