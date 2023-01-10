Morgan Stanley Becomes Financial-education Partner of Hoophall Classic

SPRINGFIELD — The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and LEARFIELD announced an agreement with Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment centered around the Spalding Hoophall Classic high-school showcase. Through this relationship, Morgan Stanley will develop a tailored financial-literacy program for some of the top prep basketball student-athletes in the country and lead an in-person seminar for this year’s participants inside the newly renovated Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Additionally, Morgan Stanley and the Basketball Hall of Fame will, together, honor the late Martin Luther King Jr., paying tribute to his life and legacy across all five nationally televised (on ESPN) Hoophall Classic games on Monday, Jan. 16.

“The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is excited to partner with Morgan Stanley to heighten the Hoophall Classic experience for the future stars of our game,” said John Doleva, president and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame prides itself on its commitment to developing these world-class prep athletes on and off the court. Introducing financial literacy to these young players who will likely start receiving NIL money and/or sign professional contracts in the immediate future is arguably one of the most essential skills we can give them.”

Sandra Richards, head of Morgan Stanley Global Sports & Entertainment, added that “we look forward to working with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and LEARFIELD to deliver our fundamental financial-literacy programming to some of the nation’s best and brightest prep athletes, coaches, and staff. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is a historic and globally renowned pillar to the sport of basketball and its culture. We are excited to collaborate with the Hall to prepare and empower these young men and women for the next phase of their educational, personal, and professional journeys. We believe financial education is a critical component to that effort.”

This year will mark the 21st year of the Hoophall Classic. The event will feature 31 games played over five days, throughout Martin Luther King Day weekend, at Springfield College. This year’s field, which boasts teams from 17 states, will feature 39 total players (34 boys and five girls) in ESPN’s Top 100 from the class of 2023.

Over the years, the Hoophall Classic has hosted more than 150 future NBA players during their prep careers, including Kevin Durant (2006), Kyrie Irving (2010), Anthony Davis (2011), Ben Simmons (2015), Jayson Tatum (2016), Zion Williamson (2018), and Anthony Edwards (2019-20); and featured the first five players taken in the 2021 NBA Draft: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes, and Jalen Suggs.