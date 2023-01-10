One Way Brewing Celebrates One-year Anniversary

LONGMEADOW — It’s been one year since One Way Brewing opened its taproom at 807 Maple Road in Longmeadow. In that year, the One Way crew has welcomed thousands of customers, released more than two dozen new beers, and made lots of friends in the community.

“It’s hard to believe the taproom has been open for a year,” co-owner Jason Tsitso said. “We have a lot of plans for this second year, starting with the addition of Sunday hours and, hopefully, an outdoor patio in the spring.”

In recognition of and gratitude for this milestone, One Way Brewing is hosting a celebration on Sunday, Jan. 22 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the brewery. The event will feature live music from 2 to 5 p.m. by the Hard to Read band, as well as the release of a New England IPA anniversary beer that will be brewed only for this occasion.

But that’s not all Tsitso and co-owner Zach Schwartz have up their sleeves; One Way Brewing will also be partnering with Fletcher’s BBQ Shop and Steakhouse on this day. For those who got a taste of Fletcher’s BBQ at the town’s Fall Festival and are craving another helping, this might be the only chance to taste this barbecue before the restaurant officially opens on Longmeadow Street this spring.

Guests are welcome to come in, sit down, listen to music, enjoy a pint or two, and order food to eat on-site. However, the barbecue sells out fast, so the other option is to pre-order a Beer and BBQ Box ahead of time. There will be two pickup times for the takeaway Beer and BBQ Boxes: noon to 1 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. Pre-orders placed before noon on Sunday, Jan. 15 are guaranteed to walk away with a four-pack of the One Way anniversary beer and a barbecue meal that includes a full rack of ribs or chicken wings, one quart of pit-smoked beans, and one pint of coleslaw. The Beer and BBQ Box feeds two hearty eaters/drinkers, or four average eaters/drinkers. The cost of the Beer and BBQ Box is $79.95. To pre-order, visit www.1waybrewing.com/one-year-anniversary.

“Zach and I would like to thank everyone who supported us this past year, from our awesome patrons to our One Way family,” Tsitso said. “But, to quote Bill Belichick, we’re on to year two.”