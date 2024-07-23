PeoplesBank Wins 2024 Top Workplaces Industry Award

HOLYOKE — PeoplesBank announced it is a 2024 Top Workplaces Industry winner, determined by Energage, a national employment organization. The Top Workplaces program has a 17-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets, with more than 27 million employees interviewed across 70,000 organizations.

Top Workplaces Industry awards celebrate organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures within their sector. The award marks them as an employer of choice for those seeking employment in the industry.

Top Workplaces awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee-engagement survey. Details about how PeoplesBank builds its workplace culture are available at topworkplaces.com/company/peoplesbank.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”