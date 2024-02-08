MountainOne Insurance Acquires G.W. Morisi Insurance Agency

LONGMEADOW — MountainOne Insurance Agency, a subsidiary of MountainOne Bank, announced the acquisition of G.W. Morisi Insurance Agency Inc., a third-generation, family-owned agency that has served Longmeadow and neighboring communities for more than 75 years.

The G.W. Morisi staff of four, including President Rory Sullivan, will remain with the agency at its 473 Longmeadow Street location. In time, additional staff will come on board to further support customers’ insurance needs.

G.W. Morisi Insurance Agency will now offer customers many enhanced services, including the addition of group employee benefits, life insurance, long-term-care Insurance, Medicare products, and in-house claims services. Customers also have access to many new insurance carriers, widening their options for coverage at competitive rates.

“We’re delighted to welcome the team at G.W. Morisi and look forward to getting to know and serve their many loyal customers and offering expanded services and products,” said Jonathan Denmark, president and chief operating officer at MountainOne Insurance. “We are also excited and eager to join the Longmeadow community and hope that in short time we will become the same trusted business partner here as we are in the Berkshires.”

MountainOne Insurance is born from the combination of several small, family-owned agencies that have served Berkshire communities for generations. The acquisition of the G.W. Morisi marks MountainOne’s first physical office outside of Berkshire County, expanding its footprint into Longmeadow and neighboring communities.

“MountainOne embodies the same values that G.W. Morisi Insurance Agency has exhibited for so many years, including a warm and welcoming culture,” Sullivan said. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue to offer outstanding service, great products, and valuable solutions under the MountainOne brand.”