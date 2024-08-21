MountainOne President, CEO Robert Fraser Chairs Massachusetts Bankers Assoc.

NORTH ADAMS — MountainOne announced that President and CEO Robert Fraser was elected as chair of the Massachusetts Bankers Assoc. (MBA), a one-year post that began on July 1.

In welcoming Fraser as the 2024-25 chair, Kathleen Murphy, president and CEO of the MBA, noted that “Bob is a demonstrated community partner, and we are thrilled to welcome him to this role. We appreciate his leadership for our organization, especially as we work to continue to support and advance our industry within the Commonwealth.”

Fraser explained that key focus areas already in full swing for 2024-25 include creating greater awareness of the role of banks and their positive impact on communities across the Commonwealth and expanding the association’s engagement with the industry’s emerging leaders.

“I am honored to have been elected to the position of chair by my peers,” said Fraser, who joined MountainOne in 2007 and has served as its President and CEO since 2014. “I truly enjoy working with our members and with the Mass Bankers professional staff team to achieve the strategic priorities for the association.”

Founded in 1905, the MBA is the only association representing FDIC-insured community, regional, and nationwide banks serving consumer and business clients across the Commonwealth.