Springfield Rescue Mission to Hold New Life Gala on Sept. 14 at the Log Cabin

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Rescue Mission (SRM) will host its New Life Gala on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. The event will serve as the kickoff to a major fundraising campaign supporting the development of a new Women’s Program Initiative, through which SRM will offer life-saving programs for women experiencing homelessness in Greater Springfield. Funds raised at the event will also support SRM’s New Life programs, which help local men experiencing homelessness take meaningful steps toward becoming responsible and productive members of the community.

Attendees will enjoy an elegant dinner, silent auction, and performances throughout the evening by Westfield’s Madison Curbelo, who was a finalist on season 25 of The Voice. The singer-songwriter graduated from the Berklee College of Music and specializes in acoustic pop music and putting her own spin on her favorite classic songs.

“We are hoping for a full house for what promises to be a beautiful night of fine food, amazing music, and inspiring conversation,” said Kevin Ramsdell, executive director and CEO of Springfield Rescue Mission. “Our theme for the evening is ‘A Time to Build’ as we turn our focus to expanding our services for men and adding new programs for women in our community.”

Tickets cost $150 per person or $1,250 for a table of 10 (a savings of $250). A variety of sponsorship opportunities are also available, and donations of goods and services for the silent auction are welcome. To buy tickets or learn more about sponsorship packages, donations and auction items, click here.

The Springfield Rescue Mission offers much-needed services for the poor and people experiencing homelessness in Greater Springfield. Services provided free of charge include an emergency shelter, mobile feeding program, rehabilitation/transformation center, transitional living facility, clothing, medical attention, Christian counseling, financial literacy, workforce development, high-school equivalency, higher-educational opportunities, and more.