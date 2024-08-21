Northern Tier Passenger Rail Study Released for Public Comment

BOSTON — On Aug. 13, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation released the draft Northern Tier Passenger Rail Study for public comment.

This report covers the benefits, costs, and investments necessary to implement passenger rail service from North Adams to Greenfield and Boston. Constituent input and advocacy have already been instrumental in demonstrating the significance of this rail service for the region and the Commonwealth.

The 60-day public comment period will end on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The draft study report is available by clicking here. It includes several options, from all-electric service to a fully local option.

To submit public comments regarding the study report, click here.

Following the 60-day public comment period, the report will incorporate comments received and will be finalized. More information on the Northern Tier Passenger Rail Study is available by clicking here.

The Northern Tier Passenger Rail Study has been an ongoing process instigated and propelled by legislation passed by state Sen. Jo Comerford in July 2019. This work builds on and has been bolstered by the work of local advocates and planners, including Trains in the Valley and the Franklin Regional Council of Governments, as well as the constituents who remember passenger rail service along Route 2.