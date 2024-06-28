MP CPAs Promotes Melissa English, Sharon Blazejowski, Joe Oliveira

SPRINGFIELD — MP CPAs, a full-service certified public accounting firm offering a wide range of accounting, tax, and consulting services to clients of all sizes, announced the promotions of three directors who have consistently exceeded client expectations and helped enhance team development and growth within the firm.

Melissa English, senior manager, has been promoted to director. She has been with the firm for 23 years, working with clients across a variety of industries. Her background includes managing audits, reviews, and compilations of financial statements of nonprofit organizations, employee benefit plans, and small to medium-sized for-profit businesses specializing in employee benefit plan audits.

English serves on the board of trustees of several local organizations, including serving as treasurer of the Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc., as well as serving as audit chair of Viability Inc. She is a certified employee benefit plan specialist and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Sharon Blazejowski, senior manager, has been promoted to director. She has been with the firm for 28 years, working with clients across a variety of industries. Her background includes managing audits, reviews, and compilations of financial statements in various industries, specializing in charter schools and nonprofit organizations by performing yellow-book and single audits under government auditing standards and uniform guidance.

Blazejowski takes an active role in the local community by participating in various community fundraising and networking events, including serving as treasurer of a local youth sports team. She is a certified public accountant in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Joe Oliveira, senior manager, has been promoted to director. He joined the firm in 2014 and has more than 20 years of experience providing consulting and tax solutions to a diverse group of clients including individuals, partnerships, limited liability companies, corporations, and trusts. He specializes in working closely with high-net-worth clients, as well as private equity firms and their owners.

Oliveira is currently treasurer for the Massachusetts Service Alliance and Suffield Girls Scouts. He is a certified public account in Connecticut and Massachusetts and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants.