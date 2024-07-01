Springfield Rescue Mission’s Ride to End Homelessness Slated for July 28

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Rescue Mission is inviting area motorcyclists to participate in its annual Ride to End Homelessness on Sunday, July 28. The ride starts with registration beginning at 10 a.m. and kickstands up at 12:30 p.m. at Sheldon Harley-Davidson, 914 Southbridge St., Auburn. It ends at the Springfield Rescue Mission, 10 Mill St., Springfield, with an after-party at 2:30 p.m.

“This event offers a cool way for riders to come together and do something they love for a cause,” said Kevin Ramsdell, executive director and CEO of Springfield Rescue Mission. “Funds raised will be used to provide essential supportive programming, food, clothing, and shelter for those in our communities who have fallen on hard times.”

The after-party will feature raffles, food and drinks available for purchase, and live music by Night Moves, a Bob Seger tribute band. The party is free for ride participants and open to the whole community with a $10 donation per person.

“Walk-ins are welcome to attend the after-party, so even if you can’t join us for the ride, come on down to show your support and have some summer fun,” Ramsdell said.

As an emergency shelter, mobile feeding program, rehabilitation and transformation center, and transitional living facility, Springfield Rescue Mission provides food, shelter, clothing, medical attention, Christian counseling, financial literacy, workforce development, high-school equivalency, higher-educational opportunities. and more, free of charge. These programs help local men take meaningful steps toward becoming responsible and productive members of the community.

Click here to learn more and register for the Springfield Rescue Mission’s Ride to End Homelessness.