Two Greenfield Savings Bank Mortgage Lenders Recognized as Top Loan Originators

GREENFIELD — Misty Lyons and Katya Krasnova, assistant vice presidents and mortgage officers at Greenfield Savings Bank, have both been recognized as top loan originators in Western Mass. for 2023 by Banker & Tradesman, a financial-industry publication that tracks banking and real-estate activity in Massachusetts.

“I am so proud of Misty and Katya,” said Lori Grover, senior vice president and senior Residential Lending officer at Greenfield Savings Bank. “This is a great achievement for both of them.”

Lyons has been recognized as the third-ranking loan originator by dollar volume. She joined the bank in 2019 and works out of its Amherst office at 6 University Dr., covering all of Hampshire County.

Krasnova is the fourth-ranking loan originator by number of loans. She joined the bank in 2016, covers Franklin County, and works out of the Greenfield office at 400 Main St.

In 2023, Greenfield Savings Bank was also the number-one purchase mortgage lender in Hampshire County and, for the 22nd year in row, was the number-one mortgage lender in Franklin County, according to Banker & Tradesman.