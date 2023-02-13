MSB Announces $15,000 in Donations in 2023 Community Giving Initiative

MONSON — The people have voted, and the results are in for the Monson Savings Bank (MSB) 2023 Community Giving Initiative. In late 2022, MSB asked its community members to cast a vote for their nonprofit organizations of choice, and nearly 6,000 votes were submitted.

This was the 13th year of the Monson Savings Bank Community Giving Initiative, and the public’s excitement to cast their vote has grown throughout the years.

“We are always so excited to see everyone’s enthusiasm for our annual Community Giving Initiative,” said Michael Rouette, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Monson Savings Bank. As a local community bank, we have a passion for supporting the local residents, businesses, nonprofits, and the overall communities we serve. Our Community Giving Initiative gives our community members the opportunity to have their voice heard and decide the nonprofits they would like to see us support. We know that the charitable organizations that have been voted on have the ability to make a difference for our neighbors.”

In total, 400 organizations were nominated to receive a donation. Monson Savings Bank is donating a total of $15,000 among the top 10 vote recipients. Monetary donations are one of the many ways the local bank stays true to its longstanding mission of supporting local communities.

The 2023 Monson Savings Bank Community Giving Initiative recipients are I Found Light Against All Odds, Shriner’s Hospital for Children, Alex Cotton Memorial Fund, and Women’s Empowerment Scholarship, Springfield; Wilbraham United Players, Wilbraham Friends of Recreation, Rick’s Place, and Scantic Valley YMCA, Wilbraham; Link to Libraries Inc., Hampden; and Monson Free Library, Monson.

“All of the organizations are well-deserving nonprofits that provide extremely important resources to our communities and their residents,” said Dan Moriarty, president and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. “It is evident why they were chosen by our community members to receive support from Monson Savings.”