CitySpace Appoints Two Members to Executive Team

EASTHAMPTON — CitySpace recently welcomed two new members to its board’s executive team. Nikki Beck will serve as CitySpace’s vice president, and Peggy Twardowski is the new clerk of the organization.

“We are delighted to welcome Nikki and Peggy to the executive team. Both bring exceptional professional skills, expertise, and dedication to CitySpace and the arts in the region,” said Burns Maxey, president of CitySpace. “Both are starting in these positions at a critical time for the organization as we expand programming and restore the Old Town Hall. We are fortunate to include them on our team.”

Beck has been a board member of CitySpace since 2017. She is the production manager for the Smith College Theatre Department and also works at the Academy of Music and as a freelance stage manager. She is passionate about connecting theater organizations and has been sending a weekly newsletter of theatre events (Pioneer Valley Theatre News) since 2015.

A Mount Holyoke College graduate and CitySpace board member since 2021, Twardowski is the Business Information director for the video-game industry’s largest representation agency, Digital Development Management, where she oversees research and data services. She has sought ways to actively promote the arts in the area, using her experience from top-grossing video-game crowd-funded campaigns to advise regional creators on Indiegogo and Kickstarter campaigns. Previously, she organized the Paint & Pixel Festival, a small press expo for regional children’s book illustrators, comic artists, and web comic creators.