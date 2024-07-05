MSB Supports Martin Luther King Jr. Community Presbyterian Church Fire Fund

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently donated $2,500 to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Presbyterian Church Fire Fund.

In late December 2020, the historically black Martin Luther King Jr. Community Presbyterian Church in Springfield was set on fire by an arsonist. The fire caused an estimated $2.5 million in damages to the church, which was established in 1897. The church’s members have been forced to worship elsewhere but have not let this act of hate and destruction crush them.

“The acts of the arsonist who targeted MLK Church are despicable. As soon as my team and I heard the news, we were ready to stand with the church and help in any way we could. I urge others to do the same; no donation to the Fire Fund is too small,” said Dan Moriarty, Monson Savings Bank president and CEO.

“The response of the church to this situation has been truly inspiring. Their place of worship was targeted and horribly damaged, yet the spirit of the church has remained positive. They were able to quickly pivot, find a temporary place to hold their services, and organize fundraising efforts. Their response is truly admirable.”

To learn more about Martin Luther King Jr. Community Presbyterian Church and how to donate to the Fire Fund, visit www.mlkchurchma.org.