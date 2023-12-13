Monson Savings Bank Welcomes Michelle Beaudette

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently announced the hire of Michelle Beaudette as assistant vice president, Residential Operations officer.

“Michelle’s background in banking and residential lending makes her an asset to not only our team, but also our customers and the surrounding communities as she helps to make home ownership possible for our neighbors,” said Dan Moriarty, president and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. “Her positive attitude makes her an excellent fit for the Monson Savings Bank culture, and we are very fortunate to have her here.”

In her role as assistant vice president, Residential Operations officer, Beaudette will be responsible for planning, organizing, and directing the residential and consumer lending processing, closing, and operations. Additionally, she will help to foster an environment of teamwork and perform various loan-maintenance functions to ensure the accuracy and completeness of all records and documentation.

Beaudette comes to Monson Savings Bank with 18 years of experience in banking and finance. She is a graduate of the New Seminary and holds a financial management certification from the U.S. Army Reserve Command. Prior to joining Monson Savings Bank, she worked at Millbury National Bank.

“I have been in the banking industry for many years; it is my passion. I am excited to have the opportunity to continue to pursue my passion with the Monson Savings Bank team,” Beaudette said. “Monson Savings Bank’s focus and involvement with its surrounding communities, personable approach with customers, and emphasis on providing a great employee and customer experience are all things that attracted me to this team. I am looking forward to building lasting relationships with fellow employees and having a positive impact on the community through the work I do. It is so fulfilling to be in a role where I help members of our community achieve the goal of home ownership.”