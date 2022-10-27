Nayroby Rosa Appointed to Holyoke Community College Board of Trustees

HOLYOKE — Nayroby Rosa, director of Community Engagement and Resident Services for OneHolyoke CDC, has been appointed to the Holyoke Community College (HCC) board of trustees by Gov. Charlie Baker. Her term will expire on July 10, 2027.

An HCC alumna, Rosa graduated in 2010 with an associate degree in human services before transferring to UMass Amherst, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in child and youth services through the University Without Walls program.

Rosa, a certified nursing assistant and home health aide, got her start in human services as a personal-care attendant for Community Enterprises, assisting patients with their daily living and transportation needs. Since then, she has worked as site director and case manager for the YMCA in Springfield, home health aide for Home Health Solutions, program specialist for HAP Inc., and resident services coordinator for Beacon Residential Management. She has been employed in her current position at One Holyoke since 2018.