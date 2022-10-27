Bay Path University to Present Innovative Thinking & Entrepreneurship Lecture

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University’s biennial 2022 Innovative Thinking & Entrepreneurship Lecture will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Blake Student Commons on the university’s Longmeadow campus. The doors will open for registration, networking, and refreshments from 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., followed by the lecture and Q&A, then a reception at 5:30 p.m. This is an in-person event, open to the public and handicap-accessible. Registration is required prior to the event by clicking here.

The title for this year’s lecture is “The Science of Dream Teams: How Talent Optimization Drives Engagement, Productivity, and Happiness.”

Today, the pressure to build a collaborative, productive, and happy workplace is greater than ever. For more than 60 years, companies and organizations have been using the Predictive Index (PI) to make data-driven people decisions. Using case studies, Mike Zani will provide insight on how the PI talent-optimization platform can help you build great teams (and keep them), align them to your strategy, and achieve your goals.

Once registered, participants will be sent a link for their own assessment. Zani will share the group results at the lecture.

Zani is the Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The Science of Dream Teams and CEO of the Predictive Index. A graduate of Harvard Business School, he later partnered with a fellow graduate-school classmate to form a search fund called Phoenix Strategy Investments. While there, he was introduced to the Predictive Index, an award-winning talent-optimization platform that aligns business strategy with people strategy for optimal business results. In 2014, he led an investment to purchase the Predictive Index and is now the CEO of the company. More than 10,000 clients and more than 480 partners use PI — including Nissan, Citizens Bank, Subway, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Omni Hotels — across more than 90 countries to focus on one of their most important assets: people.