Daily News

VOC to Host Trunk or Treat Event Today

By

CHICOPEE — Valley Opportunity Council (VOC) will host a free Trunk or Treat event for families on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of VOC’s Chicopee location, 35 Mt. Carmel Avenue. The event is open to the community and will feature decorated trunks with treats, games, and prizes.

Families are encouraged (though not required) to wear costumes as they walk from trunk to trunk, many of them themed, to collect treats. Families who attend can also receive information about VOC programs and services.

