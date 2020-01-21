Nominations Sought for Pioneer Valley Distinguished Advisor in Philanthropy

SPRINGFIELD — The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts is seeking nominations for its Pioneer Valley Distinguished Advisor in Philanthropy. The foundation, in partnership with the Estate Planning Council of Hampden County and the Pioneer Valley Estate Planning Council, annually celebrates a professional advisor who makes philanthropic planning with their clients an important part of their practice, helping to grow and transform the region by encouraging generosity.

A Pioneer Valley Distinguished Advisor in Philanthropy nominee must be a professional advisor (i.e. attorneys, accountants, investment managers, financial planners, trust officers, and not someone who is employed by a nonprofit directly), and actively promote charitable giving to clients through estate, tax, financial and/or gift planning and encourage clients to give through specific channels, including gifts to organizations in the Pioneer Valley. Current volunteers and trustees at the Community Foundation are not eligible for the award.

To nominate an individual for this honor, click here. Nominations are due by Friday, Jan. 31, and the award will be presented at the Estate Planning Council of Hampden County’s meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11, beginning at 11:45 a.m. at Max’s Tavern at the Basketball Hall of Fame, Springfield.