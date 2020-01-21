Holyoke Medical Center to Hold Passport Day on Jan. 23

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Medical Center will host a Passport Day event, presented by the Holyoke Post Office, on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 2 to 5 p.m. The event will take place in the main lobby of the hospital.

Special passport fairs are being offered across the U.S. to help individuals and families apply for a passport.

“The Holyoke Post Office approached us for support by offering a Passport Day event here at Holyoke Medical Center,” said Carl Cameron, chief operating officer of Holyoke Medical Center. “We are happy to collaborate with them and help provide a needed service to our community.”

Applicants will need to bring the following documents to apply for a U.S. Passport book and/or card:

• Application — complete the DS-11 (U.S. Passport Application) form if you are a first-time applicant, have lost your valid passport, were under the age of 16 when your previous passport was issued, or your most recent passport was issued more than 15 years ago;

• Citizenship evidence — certified birth certificate (raised seal, long form), naturalization certificate, or previous passport;

• Photocopy of citizenship evidence;

• Identification — driver’s license or state ID (if your ID is from out of state, bring a second form of ID, such as work ID, student ID, or insurance card);

• Photocopy of identification — front and back;

• Passport photo — photo services will be available at event ($15 payable to USPS) or bring one; photos must be 2 x 2, in color, white background, no glasses worn;

• Payment – one check or money order made payable to U.S. Department of State, and a second check or money order made payable to United States Postal Service.

For renewals only, complete the DS-82 (U.S. Passport Renewal Application) form if your passport was issued less than 15 years ago and it is in your possession (any name change must be accompanied by a certified name-change document).

The total fee is dependent upon product(s), service type, and delivery request. Visit www.travel.state.gov for fees and to download applications.