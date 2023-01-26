Nonotuck Resource Associates Promotes Ryan Gaw to Director of Finance

FLORENCE — Nonotuck Resource Associates announced that Ryan Gaw has been promoted to director of Finance.

Gaw has worked at Nonotuck since 2017. Initially hired as a staff accountant, he has also worked as a senior accountant and accounting manager before his promotion to director of Finance this month. He will now supervise accounts payable, accounts receivable, the staff accountant position, and the billing and A/R coordinator position.

Nonotuck President and CEO George Fleischner called Gaw’s promotion well-deserved. “In the five years that Ryan has worked at Nonotuck, he has steadily increased the scope of his responsibilities and has been awarded with several promotions. His work is meticulous, and he has been a great support to Diane Basnet, CFO and VP of Finance and Administration. Moreover, he is kind and has a great manner about him. This promotion is well-deserved.

Basnet added that “Ryan has been an instrumental part of the Finance team. He is always willing to assist other team members and is able to quickly pivot when needs arise. Ryan is a professional and great leader.”

Gaw said the most unique part about working at Nonotuck is the culture. “The culture is certainly different than a lot of other organizations that I worked for. It’s a growing organization with family-style culture and leadership.”

Gaw earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Rhode Island and his master’s degree in accounting from UMass Amherst.

Nonotuck Resource Associates offers shared living, adult family care, and personalized day services for people with disabilities. Each of its services helps support its mission of providing people with disabilities a choice, a voice, and the opportunity to live authentic lives. The agency provides support and services across Massachusetts and is the largest shared-living organization in the state.