Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley Installs 2023 Officers, Directors

SPRINGFIELD — Lori Beth Chase was installed as the 2023 president of the Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley (RAPV), a nonprofit trade association with more than 1,800 members. The 107th annual installation of officers and directors was held on Jan. 12 at the Roosevelt Room at Union Station in Northampton.

Chase started her professional real-estate career in 2017 and quickly became involved in serving locally. Since 2020, she has served on the local board of directors at RAPV and, in 2021, served as treasurer and chair of the finance committee. Also in 2021, she served on the Massachusetts Association of Realtors finance committee and, after the passing of Rick Sawicki in 2021, has served as the Western Mass. regional vice president, serving not only the Pioneer Valley but the Berkshires as well. In this position, she sits on the Massachusetts Assoc. of Realtors executive committee and board of directors.

The following individuals were installed as 2023 officers: Arlene Castellano of Maria Acuna Real Estate as president-elect; Peter Ruffini of RE/MAX Connections as treasurer; and Cheryl Malandrinos of BHH Realty Professionals as immediate past president. Directors include Carrie Blair of Keller Williams Realty, Shawn Bowman of Trademark Real Estate, Brenda Cuoco of Brenda Cuoco & Associates, Peter Davies of Borawski Real Estate, Janise Fitzpatrick of Jones Group Realtors, Judy Nevarez of BHH Realty Professionals, Michelle Stegall of Property One, and Clinton Stone of RE/MAX Connections.

The 2023 Massachusetts Assoc. of Realtors leadership team also attended the installation, including President David McCarthy, immediate Past President Dawn Ruffini, President-elect Amy Wallick, Treasurer Jim Major, and CEO Theresa Hatton.