Nominations for Women of Impact Awards Due Aug. 2

SPRINGFIELD — BusinessWest magazine is currently accepting nominations for its second annual Women of Impact, a recognition program launched in 2018 to honor a specific segment of the local population: women who are making an impact in and on this region. Nominees who score the highest in the eyes and minds of a panel of three independent judges will be honored at a luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Sheraton Springfield.

‘Women of Impact’ was chosen as the name for the program because, while nominees can be from the world of business, they can also be from other realms, such as the nonprofit community, healthcare, public service, law enforcement, education, social work, the mentorship community, a combination of all these — any inspirational women on any level.

Last year’s inaugural class of honorees included Jean Canosa Albano, assistant director for Public Services, Springfield City Library; Kerry Dietz, owner and principal, Dietz & Co. Architects Inc.; Denise Jordan, executive director, Springfield Housing Authority; Gina Kos, executive director, Sunshine Village; Carol Leary, president, Bay Path University; Colleen Loveless, president and CEO, Revitalize Community Development Corp.; Janis Santos, executive director, HCS Head Start Inc.; and Katie Allan Zobel, president and CEO, Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts.

Nominations are due by Friday, Aug. 2. For guidelines to consider when nominating, and to submit a nomination, click here.

TommyCar Auto Group is the event’s presenting sponsor, Comcast Business is supporting sponsor, New Valley Bank & Trust is speaker sponsor, and WWLP-22 News/CW Springfield is media sponsor. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, call (413) 781-8600.