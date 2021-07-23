Top Banner

OMG Roofing Products Hires Christina Gonzalez as Product Manager

AGAWAM — OMG Roofing Products announced it has hired Christina Gonzalez as a product manager. She is responsible for developing sales and marketing opportunities for new and existing OMG discretionary products throughout the company’s extensive network of independent roofing distributors across the U.S. She reports to Adam Cincotta, vice president of the Adhesives & Solar Business Unit.

For the past four years, Gonzalez has been an associate product manager with the FastenMaster Division of OMG Inc., where she led cross-functional teams to help commercialize several new products annually. Earlier, she was in a management-training program with Sherwin-Williams. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Eastern Connecticut State University.

