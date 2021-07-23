Asnuntuck to Host Virtual Information Sessions

ENFIELD, Conn. — Asnuntuck Community College will hold two more Admissions & Financial Aid virtual information sessions this summer, on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 3 p.m., and Thursday, Aug. 12 at 5 p.m.

Potential students need to attend only one of the sessions. Participants will receive information about the admissions and financial-aid process, as well as learn about the many resources and course offerings available at Asnuntuck. The 60-minute session will also include time for questions and answers. Click here to register for a session. Classes begin on Aug. 26 for the fall semester.