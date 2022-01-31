Top Banner

Daily News

OMG Roofing Products Promotes Colin Griswold to Codes and Approvals Engineer

By 335

AGAWAM — OMG Roofing Products promoted Colin Griswold to the position of codes and approvals engineer.

In his new role, he will manage product approvals for OMG Roofing’s product portfolio as well as assist the new-product development team in addressing code and approval issues. In addition, he will work closely with OMG’s private-label customers and code and approval officials with product evaluations, developing technical product specifications, as well as maintaining code approvals and keeping abreast of technical changes and advancements in the commercial roofing industry.

Griswold started with OMG Roofing Products in 2013 in the manufacturing area. Since then, he has held positions as a laboratory technician in the company’s New Product Development & Innovation department, and most recently in the Technical Services department as a technical support specialist.

He is a member of the Single-Ply Roofing Industry and holds an associate degree in engineering from Springfield Technical Community College.

Tags:

Related Posts

WGBY Asparagus Festival Connects Families with Agriculture

By

West Springfield Institutes Townwide Mask Mandate as Big E Begins

By

MCLA Gallery 51 Offers Virtual Discussion of Time Cover by Titus Kaphar

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online buy generic cialis buy cialis