OMG Roofing Products Promotes Colin Griswold to Codes and Approvals Engineer

AGAWAM — OMG Roofing Products promoted Colin Griswold to the position of codes and approvals engineer.

In his new role, he will manage product approvals for OMG Roofing’s product portfolio as well as assist the new-product development team in addressing code and approval issues. In addition, he will work closely with OMG’s private-label customers and code and approval officials with product evaluations, developing technical product specifications, as well as maintaining code approvals and keeping abreast of technical changes and advancements in the commercial roofing industry.

Griswold started with OMG Roofing Products in 2013 in the manufacturing area. Since then, he has held positions as a laboratory technician in the company’s New Product Development & Innovation department, and most recently in the Technical Services department as a technical support specialist.

He is a member of the Single-Ply Roofing Industry and holds an associate degree in engineering from Springfield Technical Community College.