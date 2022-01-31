Russian Ballet Theatre to Present ‘Swan Lake’ on Feb. 11 at Academy of Music

NORTHAMPTON — The Russian Ballet Theatre will present a new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” at the Academy of Music on Fri., Feb. 11 as part of a tour that includes performances in 52 cities across the U.S., including Minneapolis, Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

This performance of “Swan Lake” includes all of the splendor that has mesmerized ballet audiences for over a century, plus a bit more. It delights with new, as well as time-honored, Russian traditions. Detailed, hand-painted sets and added choreography accent the production, and the costumes follow designs originally envisioned by the great theater masters.

Choreographer Nadezhda Kalinina (Mariinsky Theatre, Omsk State Music Theatre, Teatro Lirico) lovingly reimagines the oldest St. Petersburg version of the ballet. With a new prologue, she offers an emotional explanation for the wrath of evil sorcerer Rothbart.

Accomplished designer Sergei Novikov (Mariinsky Theatre, Omsk State Music Theatre, St. Petersburg State Music Hall Theatre) has designed not only new sets but also 150 costumes that bring fresh representation to this timeless ballet.

Irina Strukova’s award-winning makeup artistry enhances the production. Strukova, known for her film makeup (Netflix, HBO, Crazy Rich Asians), has created hair designs and special-effects makeup that, together with the costumes, further enhance this whimsical production.

For more information, visit www.russianballettheatre.com.