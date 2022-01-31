Monson Savings Bank Team Members Donate $8,880 to Local Nonprofits

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank’s team members donated $8,880 to various local nonprofits in 2021 through the bank’s Team Giving Initiative Friday (TGIF) program.

“One of our most prominent principles here at Monson Savings Bank is supporting the communities that the bank serves,” said Dan Moriarty, president and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. “Western Massachusetts is not only the bank’s home, but home for many of our team members. We work here, live here, and raise our families here. We are invested in the well-being of the local landscape and ensuring that our neighbors’ needs are met.”

The $8,880 donated throughout the year was comprised of individual contributions to the TGIF program, through which employees elect to donate $5 out of each of their paychecks. The money raised is donated to employee-selected 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations that support local communities.

“The TGIF program is just one example of our employees holding up the bank’s value of helping our neighbors in need,” Moriarty said. “I often refer to us as a team here at Monson Savings. The TGIF program is a true team effort. Participants of this program donate just $5 out of their pay, and each donation comes together to create a large impact.”

The TGIF program was launched in January 2015. Since its inception, Monson Savings Bank employees have donated a total of $45,170 to various charitable organizations.