OMG Roofing Products Welcomes Marianna Roy, Jodi Giustina

AGAWAM — OMG Roofing Products has hired Marianna Roy as a customer service representative and Jodi Giustina as a sales and marketing assistant.

In her new position, Roy is responsible for assisting customers in placing orders and in funneling customer inquiries to the organization. She is initially responsible for handling the Firestone account, the company’s Northeast Region, and a portion of the Mid-Atlantic Region. She reports to Karen Young, customer service manager.

Roy began her career at OMG Roofing Products as a temporary customer service representative in July 2020. Prior to joining OMG, she was with the Law Offices of John E. Miller. She holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Westfield State University.

Giustina is responsible for a wide assortment of administrative duties to support the company’s sales and marketing team, customer service department, as well as key account managers. She reports to Monte Horst, vice president of sales and marketing.

Giustina joined OMG Roofing Products from PNC Business Credit, where she was a senior business development associate. Earlier, she held several positions with BKM, most recently as a project coordinator. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Simmons College in Boston.

Headquartered in Agawam, Mass., OMG Roofing Products, a division of OMG Inc., is a leading manufacturer of commercial roofing products, including specialty fasteners, insulation adhesives, drains, pipe supports, and productivity tools.

To accommodate continued growth and expansion, OMG Inc. has leased another 60,000 square feet of space in the Agawam Industrial Park at 320 Bowles Road. This brings OMG’s footprint in the industrial park to 480,000 square feet in six facilities on Bowles Road, Silver Street, and HP Almgren Drive. The new, 60,000-square-foot facility includes warehousing, assembly, and office space, as well as five shipping and receiving docks.

“We continue to see increased demand for our products,” said Hubert McGovern, president and CEO. “To accommodate this growth, and as part of our long-term strategic plan, we have expanded our capabilities, including finished-goods packing. Additionally, we are adding 25 new jobs for this operation.”