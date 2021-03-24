Square One Names Melissa Blissett Vice President of Family Support Services

SPRINGFIELD — Square One announced the promotion of Melissa Blissett to vice president of Family Support Services.

A native of Springfield, Blissett joined Square One in 2014 as a Springfield College School of Social Work intern. Upon graduation in 2015, she joined the agency’s Healthy Families and Supervised Visitation programs. In 2017, she went to work as a Child and Family Law Division social worker for the Committee for Public Council Services in Springfield. In 2018, she returned to Square One as assistant vice president of Family Services.

“We conducted an extensive search to fill this important role,” said Dawn DiStefano, Square One president and CEO. “It came as no surprise that Melissa rose to the top of the applicant pool. She brings the perfect balance of compassion, expertise, and solid leadership to every project and program she touches. It is an honor to have her on our team.”

Blissett graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a degree in psychology and developmental disabilities. She earned her master of social work degree from Springfield College, where she currently serves as an adjunct professor. She is a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and actively volunteers for the Reading Success by 4th Grade initiative.

“Working at Square One is truly fulfilling,” Blissett said. “Not only can I support families in our community as they work to become more independent, I can also influence the professional and educational growth of our staff and the agency’s commitment to addressing racial equity. My background at Square One has allowed me to develop the skills and passion to help realize the vision of the agency and the goals of our Family Services programming.”

Square One currently provides early-learning services to more than 500 infants, toddlers, and school-age children each day, and family support services to 1,500 families each year, as they work to overcome the significant challenges in their lives. The large majority of Square One families come from situations involving poverty, homelessness, food insecurity, and other significant barriers that may inhibit their ability to get their children off to a good start in life.