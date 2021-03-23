MCLA Green Living Seminar Series Continues with Talks on Emissions, Recycling

NORTH ADAMS — Dr. Angela Sanguinetti, research environmental psychologist at the University of California, Davis, will give a talk titled “How Emissions Information Can Prompt Travelers to Purchase Greener Flights” as part of the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts’ (MCLA) Green Living Seminar Series on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

The series continues on Wednesday, March 31 when Dr. Jason Seacat, professor of Psychology at Western New England University, will give a talk titled “Promoting Recycling Behaviors in Massachusetts.”

Green Living Seminar Series webinars are free and open to the public; community members can register for each lecture at mcla.edu/greenliving. Seminars take place weekly on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. through April 14.

Sanguinetti earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology, with an emphasis in behavior analysis, from CSU Stanislaus, and a PhD in planning, policy, and design, with an emphasis in design-behavior research, from UC Irvine’s School of Social Ecology.

Her research interests center on how the design of the built environment, including communities, homes, and vehicles, impacts people’s behavior and well-being. She directs the Consumer Energy Interfaces Lab and brings her behavioral expertise to projects with the Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Research Center, 3 Revolutions Future Mobility Program, Western Cooling Efficiency Center, Center for Water-Energy Efficiency, and Energy & Efficiency Insitute. She is also director of the Cohousing Research Network, which seeks to increase the impact of research establishing the personal, societal, and environmental benefits of living in collaborative neighborhoods. At UC Davis since 2014, she has worked on more than 20 research grants and authored more than a dozen peer-reviewed journal publications.

Seacat’s major program of research explores the interplay of negative social stereotypes, stigmatization, and personal health behaviors. As a social-health psychologist, he primarily seeks to understand how social interactions may impact the health behaviors and outcomes of stigmatized individuals. Additionally, he actively collaborates with researchers on issues pertaining to diet-related decision making and the consequences of mental-illness stigma on treatment-seeking behavior.

He also maintains an ongoing program of research examining psychosocial predictors of pro-environmental behavior. His current work examines the role of community-level factors in promoting recycling behaviors throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Every semester, MCLA’s Green Living Seminar Series hosts lectures by local, regional, and national experts organized around a central theme related to the environment and sustainability. The 2021 series theme is “Individual Actions and Environmental Sustainability.” The series is a presentation of the MCLA Environmental Studies Department and MCLA’s Berkshire Environmental Resource Center.